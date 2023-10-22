Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $44.76 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

