Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $350.03 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.31 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

