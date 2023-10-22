Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,480,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

