Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,160 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE C opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

