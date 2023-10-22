Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,990 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

