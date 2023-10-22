Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

