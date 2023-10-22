Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

