McAdam LLC Acquires 49,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.61% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $115,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,332,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.