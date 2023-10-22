McAdam LLC Acquires 965 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

