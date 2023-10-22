McAdam LLC Acquires 965 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

