McAdam LLC Buys 108,096 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

