McAdam LLC Buys 135,675 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,675 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

