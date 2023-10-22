McAdam LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.