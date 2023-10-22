McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

