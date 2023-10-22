McAdam LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

