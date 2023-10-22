McAdam LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $386.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.13 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
