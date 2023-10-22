McAdam LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

