McAdam LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.