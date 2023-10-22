McAdam LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 484,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 285,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 39,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

