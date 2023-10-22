McAdam LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.96. The company has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

