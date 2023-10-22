McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

