McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

