McAdam LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

