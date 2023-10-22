McAdam LLC Purchases 30,481 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

