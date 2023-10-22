McAdam LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYD stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.