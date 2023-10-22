McAdam LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

