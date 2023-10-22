McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,926,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

