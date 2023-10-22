McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

