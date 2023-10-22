MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MediWound from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediWound by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in MediWound by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in MediWound by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in MediWound by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

