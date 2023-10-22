Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

