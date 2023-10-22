Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.