Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $458.21

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.21 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 466.90 ($5.70). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 456.70 ($5.58), with a volume of 3,962,652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.41) to GBX 540 ($6.60) in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Melrose Industries Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22,835.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.