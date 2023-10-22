MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is INCA Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 8.6% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $792.46 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

