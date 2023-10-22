Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $366,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $77,110,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

