Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.60 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.