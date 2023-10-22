Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.