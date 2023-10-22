Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.