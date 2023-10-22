Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $331.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.88 and its 200-day moving average is $341.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

