Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

