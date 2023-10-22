Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $72.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

