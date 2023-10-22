Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

