Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

