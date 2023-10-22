Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

