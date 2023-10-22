Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

