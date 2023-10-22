Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

