Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

