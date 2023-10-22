Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,924 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

