Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

