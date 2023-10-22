Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

NASDAQ META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

