Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,677 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

